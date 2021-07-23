Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Beginning Farmers Tax Break Still Available

state.mn.us
 11 days ago

A tax credit for the sale or lease of land, equipment, machinery, and livestock in Minnesota by beginning farmers is still available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Rural Finance Authority. To qualify, the applicant must be a Minnesota resident with the desire to start farming or who began...

www.mda.state.mn.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Taxes#Tax Break#Department Of Agriculture#Rural Finance Authority#Mda Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Funding Risk Management Education for Underserved Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing nearly $1 million in funding for universities and nonprofits to develop risk management training and educational tools aimed to assist historically underserved farmers and ranchers. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) Acting Administrator, Richard Flournoy, says they are funding nine projects to help producers effectively manage long-term risks and challenges.
Broome County, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Farmers’ Market Coupons Available to Seniors

BROOME COUNTY, NY- Representatives from the Broome County Office for Aging will be visiting various locations to issue Farmers’ Market Coupons to eligible individuals. Farmers’ Market Coupons are $20 worth of vouchers that may be exchanged for produce at participating local participating farmers’ markets. All eligible individuals may receive one...
Agriculturemybasin.com

USDA Announces August 2021 Lending Rates for Agricultural Producers

WASHINGTON, August 2, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced loan interest rates for August 2021, which are effective August 2. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs.
Grocery & Supermaketwjhl.com

Monday marks beginning of National Farmers Market Week

(WJHL) — With the summertime comes ripe produce, and what better way to celebrate the abundance of fresh eats than with National Farmers Market Week?. Running from August 1-7, National Farmers Market Week aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of local farmers who strive to feed their communities.
Nebraska StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Budget surplus triggers tax credit, to help Nebraska farmers, families

(The Center Square) – Nebraska’s budget surplus is particularly good news for the state’s farmers, Mark McHargue, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, said. Thanks to the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act (LB 1107), which was signed into law last summer, any time state tax receipts increase by more than 3.5% from one year to the next, income tax credits on local school taxes are automatically triggered.
Agricultureminnesota93.com

Low-interest loans available to MN farmers impacted by drought

Agricultural operations statewide continue to be impacted by the ongoing, severe drought. Several counties have been included in disaster designations and…. “Those designations trigger eligibility for low-interest emergency these loans may help producers recover from production loss.”. Michelle Page with the Farm Service Agency (FSA) encourages any producers in need...
DrinksGrundy County Herald

State sales tax holidays begin Friday

Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday will begin this Friday, July 30 at 12:01 a.m. and run through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. During this time, parents can purchase clothing, school supplies and computers for their children to take to school. Certain restrictions apply, but online sales of these items will also qualify for the holiday.
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Rideout: Say no to post-COVID tax hikes on Arizona’s farmers

In Arizona, farming has been a way of life for hundreds of years, long before Arizona was ever a state. Today, Arizona is home to more than 20,000 farming operations — the vast majority being family farms — providing 162,000 jobs and $23.3 billion to our state’s economy. Since the...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Sustainable Livestock Farming? “Taxes that Are Returned to the Livestock Farmer May be Effective”

Research into increasing the sustainability of the meat sector does not always cover all sustainability objectives. Wageningen University has now researched how to price meat in a way that can lead to economic sustainability (a fair price), social sustainability (public health, animal welfare), and ecological sustainability (decreased land use, biodiversity). One sustainability objective, such as animal welfare, should not lead to deterioration in a different area, such as decreasing nitrogen load.
Crawford County, ILwtyefm.com

1st Tax Distribution Available Tomorrow

(Undated) – The first distribution of property taxes will be available for pick up tomorrow. According to Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, the 1st distribution of taxes will be available for pick up in the County Treasurer’s Office in the Courthouse Annex beginning tomorrow. Bailey says her office will be distributing 17.2 million dollars to the taxing bodies. If checks are not picked up by August 2nd they will be mailed. Bailey also reminds taxpayers, if you have not paid the 1st installment of your Real Estate taxes there is currently a 1.5% penalty charge, which will go up another 1.5% on August 13th. She also reminds taxpayers that the 2nd installment of Real Estate taxes as well as Mobile Home taxes are due September 1st. Taxes can be paid in person at the Treasurer’s Office, via the dropbox, by mail, or any county bank. The Treasurer’s office hours are 8 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Council denies Amazon tax break

Company: Location unchanged; opening may be slowed. The Fort Wayne City Council voted Tuesday against tax breaks on investments at Amazon's Flaugh Road warehouse that is under construction. Amazon requested a tax abatement on its planned $111.5 million in investments for the 630,000-square-foot building at 5510 Flaugh Road off U.S....
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Tax break for Amazon a wrong use of incentive

Fort Wayne City Council did a thorough overhaul of its tax abatement guidelines in 2013, clarifying the circumstances under which businesses should qualify for tax phase-ins. “The reason,” Council member John Crawford, R-at large, said at the time, “is to get a business to come to Fort Wayne, to expand in Fort Wayne or to not leave Fort Wayne. The abatement should serve some purpose, rather than being like a welcome wagon.”
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Relief money still available for Watertown small businesses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you own a small business in the city of Watertown, you may still be eligible for some free money from the federal government. The city set aside 450,000 dollars of CARES Act funding to help 45 small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each...
Beacon, NYPosted by
New Haven Independent

City Plan Balks At Beacon Tax Break

City planners held back on endorsing a proposed tax break for a new affordable housing project downtown, after two commissioners declined to back another city handout to a developer — even if that developer has a great reputation in the neighborhood. The issue arose Wednesday night during the latest regular...
Montgomery, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery adopts 20% tax break on homestead property taxes

Homeowners within the city of Montgomery can expect to receive a 20% tax break on their homestead property taxes in the next fiscal year. City Council adopted a resolution July 21 that establishes a new 20% homestead exemption—the highest exemption allowed by state law. This is the first time a homestead exemption has been approved by the city, according to a city news release.
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Tax break granted for Willmar apartment project

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council this week approved a tax break for Suite Liv'n of Willmar for a 9 million dollar apartment building project. Willmar Planning and Development Director Dr. Dave Ramstad says Suite Liv'n is going to build four apartment buildings on property west of Ridgewater College. Ramstad says Willmar, like many cities, have a housing shortage which can hinder future development....
Grocery & Supermaketladailypost.com

Delivered Groceries Now Tax-Free But Walmart Still Taxing

As you may recall, during the last legislative session, Think New Mexico successfully championed the enactment of a new law prohibiting the taxation of food that is delivered by grocery stores to New Mexicans. That law took effect July 1, 2021. The sale of food at grocery stores has been...
Pine Bluff, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Training and assistance for beginning farmers and ranchers at UAPB

PINE BLUFF – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program is sponsoring a Beginning Farmers Program that provides training and technical assistance to new and beginning …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Help still available as eviction ban comes to end

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A nationwide ban on evictions expires Saturday, but there’s still help available, and leaders say people have to act now. >>STORY: Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday. In Pennsylvania alone, officials say one in every 5,000 households could be at risk for eviction. The hope...

Comments / 0

Community Policy