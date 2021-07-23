Beginning Farmers Tax Break Still Available

(Undated) – The first distribution of property taxes will be available for pick up tomorrow. According to Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, the 1st distribution of taxes will be available for pick up in the County Treasurer’s Office in the Courthouse Annex beginning tomorrow. Bailey says her office will be distributing 17.2 million dollars to the taxing bodies. If checks are not picked up by August 2nd they will be mailed. Bailey also reminds taxpayers, if you have not paid the 1st installment of your Real Estate taxes there is currently a 1.5% penalty charge, which will go up another 1.5% on August 13th. She also reminds taxpayers that the 2nd installment of Real Estate taxes as well as Mobile Home taxes are due September 1st. Taxes can be paid in person at the Treasurer’s Office, via the dropbox, by mail, or any county bank. The Treasurer’s office hours are 8 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.