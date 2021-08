The Minnesota Vikings made some changes to their coaching staff last Friday. Rick Dennison, who served as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, is moving into a new role as a senior offensive assistant. His job title is reminiscent of the one the Vikings gave to Gary Kubiak when he came out of retirement. Kubiak was named the senior offensive advisor and was tasked with aiding Kevin Stefanski in his inaugural year as offensive coordinator. Phil Rauscher will fill in Dennison’s O-line role after he was hired as an assistant offensive line coach last season.