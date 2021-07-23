Hepatitis A virus identified in a food handler in Hamilton
CONTACT: Burnestine Taylor, M.D. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), in cooperation with Huddle House in Hamilton, is investigating a food handler who is infected with hepatitis A virus. As a preventative measure, ADPH is suggesting customers who consumed food, whether dine-in, pickup, or delivery between the dates of July 9 through July 21, 2021, be identified. These patrons may need the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to reduce their chance of illness.www.alabamapublichealth.gov
