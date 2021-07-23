UF Performing Arts Fall 2021 Season
Today’s episode features University of Florida Performing Arts located in the UF Cultural Plaza in Gainesville. Their facilities include the Phillips Center, the Black Box Theatre and the Baughman Center. Since opening in 1992, the program has featured some of the most established and emerging national and international artis including Tony Bennett, Itzhak Perlman, Ray Charles, the Alvin Alley Dance Theater and many others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UFPA was forced to reinvent the way they do business. They created a vibrant streaming service and a way to present socially distanced performances.www.wuft.org
