More details have emerged regarding EV startup Rivian’s plans to build a second US electric vehicle assembly plant, in addition to the existing one in Normal, Illinois. According to a company document seen by Reuters, the plant known as "Project Tera” will require an initial investment of $5 billion and will “support roughly 10,000+ jobs.” The factory is said to require 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of land, but we should take that with a grain of salt considering that BMW's largest plant worldwide, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, occupies "only" about 1,200 acres.