6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Have you ever heard a hoot in the night and wondered what it was? Likely an owl, right? But how do you know which species or what its call means? Join the Owl Prowl for a night hike guided by National Park Service Ranger Dan and Conservancy Naturalist Jeremiah as we look to the trees and follow the sounds of our local owls. Together, we will learn how to find, identify, and interpret the language of our mysterious friends.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO