Teaching critical race theory isn't 'indoctrination.' Glorifying Stalin is.

"We started learning how to spell in school today, Mom! 'A is for AK-47,' the kind of gun the Revolution used to kill the Yankee traitors at the Bay of Pigs!" That was the report of an American first-grader attending school in Havana, whose parents were diplomats at the U.S. Embassy on the Communist island nation. The bilingual Hispanic couple wanted their young son to have a Spanish-language-based education and so had decided to send him to a Cuban school. Instead of learning the alphabet the way we do in the U.S. (think "A is for apple, B is for banana"), the child came home with "A is for assault rifle." The Cuban teacher had even provided a line drawing of an AK-47 for the children to color for homework.