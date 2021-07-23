Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teaching critical race theory isn't 'indoctrination.' Glorifying Stalin is.

By Steven L. Hall
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

"We started learning how to spell in school today, Mom! 'A is for AK-47,' the kind of gun the Revolution used to kill the Yankee traitors at the Bay of Pigs!" That was the report of an American first-grader attending school in Havana, whose parents were diplomats at the U.S. Embassy on the Communist island nation. The bilingual Hispanic couple wanted their young son to have a Spanish-language-based education and so had decided to send him to a Cuban school. Instead of learning the alphabet the way we do in the U.S. (think "A is for apple, B is for banana"), the child came home with "A is for assault rifle." The Cuban teacher had even provided a line drawing of an AK-47 for the children to color for homework.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cia#Language Education#Critical Race Theory#Yankee#American#Communist#Hispanic#Cuban#Cia#Soviet#Anti Black#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
EducationGrand Forks Herald

Guest column: Critical race theory is a theory, not curriculum

Nick Archuleta is the president of North Dakota United, the union representing 11,500 public educators and employees across our state. I had hoped to avoid writing about critical race theory, but recent media reports, opinion columns, letters to the editor and communications to legislators misrepresenting CRT and its influence in our schools warrants a response.
Societyvtcng.com

Critical race theory is ‘racist to the core’

Shane Larson. It was well done, and I hope that parents read Shane Larson’s recent letter on critical race theory and give it a lot of thought. (“Critical race theory in classroom action,” July 8, 2021) We cannot have our children in anti-American schools. The children need to learn how...
Mississippi Stateleader-call.com

Prevent Critical Race Theory in Mississippi

There’s been a lot of talk in recent months about Critical Race Theory and whether or not it should be taught in public schools. Several red states — including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas — have already banned the controversial subject matter from all classrooms. Mississippi should join them. So,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Critical Race Theory and the threat to Democrats

Despite the left’s insistence, Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a dangerous wedge issue for Democrats. By focusing on one group, it threatens to alienate other groups that Democrats depend on. Due to the zero-sum nature of American politics, even small shifts yield big results. Something as big as CRT could produce more than small shifts.
SocietyGreenwichTime

Opinion: Teaching critical race theory requires more than you think

Last month, I offered in a CT News Junkie column that I not only teach critical race theory, but I also include additional perspectives to understanding race, public policy and government. There has been a sudden interest and some concern surrounding the theory, especially by pundits and politicos. Critical race...
Books & LiteratureThe Manhattan Mercury

'Cynical Theories' examines the dangers of critical race theory

During modern times, reasonable people would agree that for many of the earth’s inhabitants, things are better than they were hundreds of years ago. People are freer, healthier, wealthier and less hungry. Life spans have increased, and fewer people are being killed in wars. A combination of liberalism, conservatism and capitalism are to thank for this. But in 2020, the spectacle of cities besieged by rioters with businesses aflame and looted, black-clad anarchists declaring downtown “sovereign zones,” police departments besieged by angry demonstrators, and the scourge of wokeness and cancel culture running rampant, one cannot help wonder how modern civilization has degenerated to such a state.
Societyswnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Don’t panic about critical race theory

If you heard or read about CRT (critical race theory) be patient, be curious, and try not to be judgmental. In the past four to five months, the media has started talking about this theory. Some for, some against. The concept of critical theory is an old, 20th century phenomenon...
SocietyLynchburg News and Advance

Andy Schmookler: The absurd — and ugly — denial of racism

On so many levels, the big right-wing outrage these days about the assertion that racism has been a powerful force in American history and society is such a crazy thing! (And so ugly.) No honest student of our nation’s history could deny that racism has played a major role in...
PoliticsDaily Camera

Opinion: Fareed Zakaria: The world is reminding us that democracy is hard

The news this week that democracy is imperiled in Tunisia — the only success story of the Arab Spring — comes just three weeks after we heard that Haiti’s president had been assassinated. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, the government seems unable to establish authority across the country. It got me thinking about one of the fundamental questions of politics: Why is it so difficult to develop and sustain liberal democracy?
SocietyChronicle

Letter to the Editor: What Will Come of Extremism When White People Are Minority?

Black and brown lives have never mattered as much in America as white lives. Never. Not in law or in practice. There is no debate over that. There is a mountain of evidence to prove it still is true. America is not yet by any means a “color-blind” society. Like climate change, denial of the problem is certainly not a solution to it.
NFLreviewjournal.com

VICTOR DAVID HANSON: What is American wokeness really about?

Most Americans were as indifferent to the U.S. women’s soccer team’s recent loss to Sweden in the Olympics as they were excited about the team’s World Cup win in 2019. In between was the team’s nonstop politicking, from whining about compensation to virtue-signaling their disrespect for the United States. The celebrity face of the team, perennial scold Megan Rapinoe, is going the way of teenage grouch Greta Thunberg, becoming more pinched the more she is tuned out.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

Ironically but true, the president elected mainly to be different from the last guy is feeding his own ego while his approval rating goes down every day, poll

Joe Biden was required to only be different from the previous guy, but instead of accomplishing that one simple task he started feeding his own ego shortly after taking over the White House. But the honeymoon is over and someone should remind Joe about that. Meanwhile, following the initial rating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy