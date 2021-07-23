City-funded housing repairs in low-income neighborhoods impacts crime rates
Investing in structural home repairs in historically segregated, low-income, Black and Latino neighborhoods has been associated with reduced crime rates. In Philadelphia, when a home received repairs through a city-funded program, total crime dropped by 21.9% on that block, and as the number of repaired houses on a block increased, instances of crime fell even further, according to research from the Perelman School of Medicine published in JAMA Network Open.penntoday.upenn.edu
