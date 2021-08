Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 856 ($11.18).