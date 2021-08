Bitcoin sees longest winning streak in eight years. As the busiest week of the current earnings season came to a close on Friday, stocks ended lower, pressured by signs of weakness from the very megacap companies that, over the past year, boosted the market to new highs. Now, after worries about inflation, surging cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus worldwide, and better than expected earnings releases sparked investors to whipsaw between risk-off and risk-on sentiment, analysts are bracing for this coming Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls print, which could be the next catalyst for another big market move.