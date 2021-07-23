MJ Hudson acquires Guernsey-based fund administrator

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA – EURONEXT PARIS: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical need in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced the implementation of an At-The-Market (“ATM”) program allowing the Company to issue and sell, including with unsolicited investors who have expressed an interest, ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), each ADS representing one ordinary share of Inventiva, with aggregate gross sales proceeds of up to $100,000,000 (subject to a regulatory limit of 20% dilution and within the limits of the investors' requests expressed in the context of the program), from time to time, pursuant to the terms of a sale agreement with Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”), acting as sales agent. The timing of any issuances in the form of ADSs will depend on a variety of factors. The ATM program will be effective until August 2, 2024, unless terminated prior to such date in accordance with the sale agreement or the maximum number of ADSs to be sold thereunder has been reached.