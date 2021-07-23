Cancel
Gateley buys Tozer Gallagher for up to £700,000

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal and professional services group Gateley has bought Tozer Gallagher, a practice of chartered quantity surveyors and construction consultants, for a up to £700,000. Tozer Gallagher will join the Gateley Vinden business, which was acquired last March. The initial payment of £600,000 will be made in cash. There will also...

www.sharecast.com

