Gateley buys Tozer Gallagher for up to £700,000

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.