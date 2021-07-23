City Council Discusses General Fund

On August 10th, the Laramie City Council and Planning Commission will have a joint work session to discuss next steps related to solutions for Housing within Laramie. Over the past few years, the City of Laramie, Community Builders and community partners have put together a Laramie Housing Strategy Document, of which has a number of goals and suggestions as to how, we as a community, may be able to start tackling this housing challenge. For all related information, please visit the Thrive Laramie Housing website and come to the meeting on August 10th. The Agenda, with zoom link will be available the Friday prior to the meeting.