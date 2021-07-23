City Council Discusses General Fund
At the July 22 Budget Workshop, City Council discussed Coppell’s General Fund, the largest fund in the City’s budget. The General Fund is the general operating fund for the City. It is used to account for all financial resources except those required to be accounted for in other funds, such as the Water and Sewer Fund or Special Revenue Funds. All general tax revenues and other receipts that are not allocated by law or governmental accounting standards to other funds are accounted for in this fund.www.coppelltx.gov
