Following pre-installation for Genshin Impact (Free) 2.0 going live, miHoYo has released the long-awaited major update with a host of new features and content for all platforms including cross save across all platforms including PS4 and PS5. Details for cross save across mobile/PC and PS4/PS5 are here. Beginning with Genshin Impact 2.0, three areas in the Inazuma region will be available to those at Adventure Rank 20 or above. You need to complete the Archon Quest Chapter II: Act I to unlock it. For new characters, Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya are new 5 star characters while Sayu is a 4 star character. Watch the new Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayaka trailer below: