Anyone else having issues with newly installed apps bypassing the Do Not Disturb mode?

Hello guys,i don't understand what's going on in my phone. I used my phone at night and when i get up in the morning next my phone's display was not work but i was getting calls, sms everything then i thought i thought maybe it's a display problem, then i switch off my phone by holding the power key for 10 sec. (Approx.) . Next day, when i plug in the charger nothing was happening(no charging light, no vibration) then i hold down the power key i felt vibration and the screen turned on(powered by Android was written) then automatically switched off, i tried to switch it on again but same thing happened..... Now new problem showed up, when i connect the phone to stock charger red light blinks(no vibration,no screen Turned on,nothing) , but when i connect to other charger nothing happens (not even red led blink) .