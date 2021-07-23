Cancel
Anyone else having issues with newly installed apps bypassing the Do Not Disturb mode?

 9 days ago

Ive noticed that certain apps were still leaking past the do not disturb mode, even though they are not in my exceptions list. Then, I noticed these were apps that were specifically newly installed/re-installed. For example, I had to uninstall Instagram and re-install it. Before this process, the notifications were being blocked properly, but now that its newly re-installed, I am now getting their unwanted notifications.

