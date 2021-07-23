Anyone else having issues with newly installed apps bypassing the Do Not Disturb mode?
Ive noticed that certain apps were still leaking past the do not disturb mode, even though they are not in my exceptions list. Then, I noticed these were apps that were specifically newly installed/re-installed. For example, I had to uninstall Instagram and re-install it. Before this process, the notifications were being blocked properly, but now that its newly re-installed, I am now getting their unwanted notifications.
