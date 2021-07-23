Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

K-Drama: Blue Birthday Release Date and Time, Where To Watch Revealded!

By Kritika Kumari
getindianews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Birthday is a South Korean web series that has set to release on 23 July 2021. It is a Korean series that will be premiered on Naver TV. This K-Drama is one of the most-awaited and anticipating series for which the viewers are waiting for so long. The series is coming on Naver TV that is mainly brings Korean drama to its viewers. Yeri and Yang Hong-Seok will be seen in the lead roles. Yeri is a member of a South Korean girl group named Red Velvet, it’s her first-ever show as the main lead. The series is scheduled to be released today (23 July) at 7 PM KST/6 AM ET.

getindianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Korean Series#Web Series#Suicide#Blue#South Korean#This K Drama#Red Velvet#Playlist Global#The Ha Rim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
Comicsepicstream.com

Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime Episode 3 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, and Where to Watch Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Asread-produced anime series based on the shōnen manga of Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun by Ikumi Hino has an intriguing story and it’s picking up the interest of many. Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Episode 3 is about to arrive so make sure to check where you can watch the show and have the release date and time set on your countdown.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Aquatope of White Sand Episode 4 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN and Where to Watch Hiroi Suna no Aquatope

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Aquatrope of White Sand has just released its third episode, and with its gorgeous animation and heartfelt story, it's becoming one of the favorites this season. Fuuka and Kukuru slowly open up to each other, but they still have a lot to learn if they're going to save their beloved aquarium.
Comicsepicstream.com

The Dungeon of Black Company Episode 4 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, and Where to Watch Anime Meikyuu Black

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Isekai shows are dominating the anime summer season and one of which is the unconventional story of The Dungeon of Black Company based on the manga series Meikyuu Black Company of Youhei Yasamura. Episode 4 is about to arrive so make sure to know where to watch it and have the release date and time on your countdown.
Comicsgamerevolution.com

Girlfriend, Girlfriend episode 5 release date and time

The Girlfriend, Girlfriend anime delivered a memorable second episode, and now the episode 5 release date and time have been confirmed. This show is exclusive to Crunchyroll, meaning that it won’t be popping up on Funimation or other services anytime soon. Here’s when the Girlfriend, Girlfriend episode 5 release date and time is for JST, ET, CT, PT, BST, CEST, and AEST time zones.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Wheel of Time Release Date Confirmed in New Poster

The Dragon Reborn is coming this year. Amazon Prime has just dropped a new poster for The Wheel of Time and it confirms that the fantasy series will premiere in November. The new poster was shared by the official Wheel of Time series Twitter account and it features a stunning look at Moiraine Damodred. The Aes Sedai stands with her back towards. However, she is also looking back with a hopeful look on her face. Check it out below.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Oval Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date Details and Where To Watch?

Written, Created, and Directed by Tyler Perry, “The Oval” is an American Primetime tv cleaning soap opera starring Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, and Daniel Croix Henderson and tells the story of a household positioned within the White House by individuals of energy whereas additionally highlighting the private facet and on regular basis life of the workers who run the interior workings of the nation’s most iconic residence, the primary season of which aired on October 23, 2019.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Gossip Girl Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers, Recap and Where to Stream?

The reboot version of Gossip Girl, which is premiering on HBO Max, is releasing in its episodic form, and fans are now anticipating the release of its fifth episode. The series reiterates the scandals in the lives of New York’s elites, and the delectable twists and turns are keeping the viewers hooked. The reboot series has its hands full with the complex feud between Zoya and Julien. They are half-sisters with a complicated relationship, and now after four episodes of moving back and forth, they might now come together as friends. But it may not come off that easy, and amidst the brewing agendas of Monet, Luna, and Gossip Girl, things may get more heated.
Comicsepicstream.com

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 3 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where To Watch Hyakuman no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatte Iru

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The anime adaptation of the manga series of Naoki Yamakawa illustrated by Akinari Nao, Hyakuman no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatte Iru is back for another run with Season 2 and it is now on Episode 3 so make sure not to miss anything on I’m Standing on a Million Lives as it takes us on a new adventure, be sure to check here where to watch the series, and have the release date and time on your countdown now.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 14 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Superman & Lois will be skipping another two weeks for the extension of the series but it will surely be worth the wait as the story deepens into bringing into Arrowverse various DC Comic villains. The show’s penultimate run, Episode 14, is about to arrive so be ready with everything you need to know from where to watch the series, to teasers, to previews, and have the release date and time set on your countdown.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix — release date and time, cast, trailer and more

Love Is Blind: After the Altar release date and time. You can start watching Love Is Blind: After the Altar at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST on Wednesday, July 28. Welcome back, pod people! It's almost time to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix. The dating series is holding a reunion special for the season 1 cast to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the finale weddings. And judging by the Love Is Blind: After the Altar trailer, the two married couples — Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — are still going strong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy