K-Drama: Blue Birthday Release Date and Time, Where To Watch Revealded!
Blue Birthday is a South Korean web series that has set to release on 23 July 2021. It is a Korean series that will be premiered on Naver TV. This K-Drama is one of the most-awaited and anticipating series for which the viewers are waiting for so long. The series is coming on Naver TV that is mainly brings Korean drama to its viewers. Yeri and Yang Hong-Seok will be seen in the lead roles. Yeri is a member of a South Korean girl group named Red Velvet, it’s her first-ever show as the main lead. The series is scheduled to be released today (23 July) at 7 PM KST/6 AM ET.getindianews.com
