Maricopa County Launches “Just the Facts” Website to Combat Misinformation
July 23, 2021 (Phoenix) — There’s a new to way to get facts about Maricopa County elections. The Maricopa County Elections Department launched JustTheFacts.Vote today to address questions and misconceptions about the 2020 General Election as well as the processes and procedures that professional, dedicated, and impartial Election Department staff and bi-partisan temporary workers follow every election to ensure the safety, security, and integrity of the vote. The website takes the often-complex world of elections and makes it understandable for residents who may have honest questions about why things are done a certain way.www.maricopa.gov
