Next milestone for vaccinations in Indiana a long way away

Half of all eligible Hoosiers are now vaccinated against COVID-19. But a more meaningful milestone is still a long way away. The goal of vaccination isn’t just to keep you from getting sick, but to deny the virus the opportunity to mutate into a version that can beat the vaccine. That’s what scientists mean by “herd immunity.” Mutating and spreading is the virus’s R-and-D process. The more people are immune to the virus, the more it will hit dead ends, instead of finding incubators for new variants that may be able to pick the lock of the vaccine.