Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Next milestone for vaccinations in Indiana a long way away

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf of all eligible Hoosiers are now vaccinated against COVID-19. But a more meaningful milestone is still a long way away. The goal of vaccination isn’t just to keep you from getting sick, but to deny the virus the opportunity to mutate into a version that can beat the vaccine. That’s what scientists mean by “herd immunity.” Mutating and spreading is the virus’s R-and-D process. The more people are immune to the virus, the more it will hit dead ends, instead of finding incubators for new variants that may be able to pick the lock of the vaccine.

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Local
Indiana Government
State
Maine State
Local
Indiana Health
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Hoosiers#Community Health Network#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
CollegesWebMD

Indiana University Vaccination Mandate Upheld By Court

July 21, 2021 -- A federal judge has ruled that Indiana University can require students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to campus for the fall semester. Judge Damon R. Leichty of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana said he weighed individual...
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

Washington reaches 70 percent vaccination milestone

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday announced the state reached its 70 percent vaccination goal. As of July 12, 70 percent of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This percentage includes vaccination rates from the Washington State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Information can be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.
POTUSBBC

US judge upholds Indiana University vaccine requirement

A federal judge has refused to block a university's requirement that students be vaccinated, in what is believed to be the first such ruling in the US. Indiana University's policy says that students, faculty and staff must have Covid-19 vaccinations by 15 August. Eight students had sued to have the...
Indiana StateInside Higher Ed

Judge Sides With Indiana U in Vaccine Mandate Case

A federal judge sided with Indiana University in a lawsuit filed by eight students who challenged the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and related face-masking and testing requirements. The ruling is the first evaluating the constitutionality of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In denying the students’ motion for a preliminary injunction, U.S....
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Get vaccinated, Indiana health leaders say

INDIANAPOLIS -- State health officials had a clear message Friday during their latest briefing on the latest COVID-19 wave -- get vaccinated. "What I hope is that we all share a personal responsibility to do no harm to others," State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. "Until we increase our vaccination rates, and unless we use every tool available to us to stop the spread of disease, this virus will continue to have the advantage, it will continue to mutate, and we will be constantly playing Whac-a-Mole for the foreseeable future.
AdvocacyEvening Star

Indiana Donor Network hits milestone with 2021 transplants

INDIANAPOLIS – When it comes to giving hope to others through the gift of life, Hoosier generosity has never been greater. Indiana Donor Network, the state’s federally designated organ recovery organization, hit a milestone with more than 500 organs transplanted in the first half of 2021, which puts the organization on pace to break records for the third year in a row.
Indiana StateWTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccine clinics today

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Wyoming Dept Of Health: No Vaccine-Related Deaths In Wyoming

Wyoming has seen no deaths related to the coronavirus vaccine, the Wyoming Department of Health, the department said this week. Department spokeswoman Kim Deti told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that there is misleading information floating around online about the vaccines and she repeated assurances they are safe and effective.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

What former Surgeon General says about vaccinated people contracting COVID-19

More than 2.9 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The state said just more than 2,700 people have caught COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, meaning less than 0.1% of fully vaccinated people in Indiana have been infected with the virus. While that percentage is low, concern among health leaders is growing.

Comments / 1

Community Policy