Teen Facing Charges After Buggy Accident
An 18-year-old Clymer resident who Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies say was intoxicated while in control of an Amish buggy that crashed Thursday is facing charges. Deputies along with Clymer firefighters were alerted to the accident around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raspas Hill Road and Railroad Street in the town of Clymer. An investigation found that the 18-year-old was in “control of a horse and buggy while intoxicated, which resulted in the accident,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.www.post-journal.com
