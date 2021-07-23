Despite Barriers, Second Chancers are Serving in Local Elected Offices
Those of us with a criminal record face hurdles and barriers in just about every aspect of our daily lives – running for an elected position is no different. Even though one-third of Americans have a criminal record (which means we all know someone who has a conviction), to many it is still a subject that is not to be discussed publicly. Nonetheless, a growing number of returning citizens have thrown their hats in races for office at the municipal, state, and federal levels.www.nlc.org
