Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Despite Barriers, Second Chancers are Serving in Local Elected Offices

National league of Cities
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of us with a criminal record face hurdles and barriers in just about every aspect of our daily lives – running for an elected position is no different. Even though one-third of Americans have a criminal record (which means we all know someone who has a conviction), to many it is still a subject that is not to be discussed publicly. Nonetheless, a growing number of returning citizens have thrown their hats in races for office at the municipal, state, and federal levels.

www.nlc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Americans#The State Bar#The State Supreme Court#The Justice Reform Fellow#Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
hillrag.com

Ward 6 Dems Elect New Officers

On Saturday, July 17, the Ward 6 Democrats gathered at Mr. Henry’s (601 Pennsylvania Ave. SE) to hold their biennial convention and elect the officers who will serve for the next two years. The mission of the Ward 6 Democrats is to build a community across the diverse neighborhoods of...
personcountylife.com

Removing partisanship from local elections

It’s election time, once again. Citizens who reside inside the City of Roxboro will go to the polls in October to select the mayor and all five seats of the City Council.
Columbian

Jayne: Get involved with local elections

Confession time: Yes, we have used this quote before. But until somebody says it better, we’ll keep turning to something Kim Wyman told The Columbian’s Editorial Board a few years ago:. “The thing that’s frustrating is that voters turn out in droves for the presidential election, for a whole host...
mainstreetnews.com

Moving time: county elections office changing locales again

Moving boxes, hand trucks and sweat. Those three things are in store for the Madison County elections office over the next week as the voting center of the county shifts to a new Danielsville locale for the second time in four years. Madison County’s elections office is scheduled to open...
Juneau Empire

Local election filing period now open

If you’ve ever thought about running for a local office in the City or Borough of Juneau, this is the week to file the papers to put your name on the ballot for the October 5 municipal election. By city charter, CBJ holds a municipal election on the first Tuesday...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

No changes for local elections board

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Elections met this week and, according to Elections Director Dell Parker, board members are set and there have been no changes made. “Each member serves a two-year term,” said Parker. “We have a four-member board for now and a fifth member will be chosen in September by the State Board of Elections.”
Posted by
Reporter Newspapers

Commentary: ‘We need to be removing barriers to service in elected office’

Sandy Springs’ Charter (adopted by the State Legislature, and which only the Legislature can amend) sets the salaries for elected officials in our City, currently $18,000/year for Council members and $40,000 for Mayor. This has been the rate of pay since 2014, and unless changed by the State Legislature, will remain at that level forever.  I […] The post Commentary: ‘We need to be removing barriers to service in elected office’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Juneau Empire

Local election takes shape ahead of filing deadline

The race to fill open seats in the City and Borough of Juneau’s Oct. 5 municipal election heated up Monday afternoon, as a flurry of candidates filed before the 4:30 p.m. deadline. As the filing period closed, competitive races shaped up for both of the open CBJ Assembly seats and...
timesvirginian.com

Local GOP responds to election fraud allegations

The Appomattox County Republican Committee (ACRC) leadership has spoken about the allegations made by Piney Mountain District Supervisor Watkins Abbitt Jr. at the July 19 board of supervisors’ meeting regarding a potential case of election fraud. Christian Raymond, ACRC chairman, and Karen Angulo, ACRC vice chair, posted their statement on...
carolinacoastonline.com

All 5 Carteret County election officials to serve through 2023

BEAUFORT — Leadership of Carteret County’s local election process will remain unchanged, with all five members of the panel taking oaths for new, two-year terms Tuesday. Clerk of Court Ken Raper administered oaths to Democrats Susie Cuthrell, Amy Holland and Gerald Godette, along with Republicans Dale Gillikin and Jeanette Deese during a brief ceremony Tuesday at the BOE offices in Beaufort.
East Liverpool, OHReview

Blaner vows increased accountability in quest for elected office

EAST LIVERPOOL — A St. Clair Township man thinks it is time for a change — and he is hoping voters agree. Doug Blaner, a resident of Moore Road, is one of three candidates running for township trustee during the Nov. 2 general election. He will be running against incumbents Robert W. Swickard and James Sabatini. Two candidates will be elected.
thewashingtondailynews.com

Local elections board members reappointed

Tom Payne has been reappointed chair of the Beaufort County Board of Elections, according to a release from the office of Gov. Roy Cooper. That means the entire 2019-21 Board of Elections will stay intact for another two years. In late June, the State Board of Elections announced the reappointments of Ranee Singleton, John Tate, Watsi Sutton and Jason Williams to the county Board of Elections. Singleton and Tate are Republicans; Sutton and Williams are Democrats.
Sheridan Media

Clerk’s Office to Concentrate on Elections August 17th

The Johnson County Clerk’s office will be closed except for the recording of documents on Tuesday, August 17th during this year’s special election, after the county commission voted to approve a request from County Clerk Vicki Edelman. Edelman explained that one or two employees will man the office to answer...
Posted by
The Hill

Ted Cruz accuses Democrats of proposing 'Jim Crow 2.0' voting legislation

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday accused Democrats of proposing voter laws that he considered "Jim Crow 2.0" during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. During the hearing, Cruz said the For the People Act, which in part aims to expand ballot access, would "prevent Democrats from being voted out of power."
Electionsinews.co.uk

Local election candidates report ‘worrying’ racism in May’s elections

Nearly one in ten (8 per cent) of local election candidates witnessed racism from their opponents during May’s elections, a survey suggests. A small proportion (3 per cent) even reported witnessing or experiencing racism from their own side, the survey by the Compassion in Politics suggested. The think-tank said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy