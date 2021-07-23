Cancel
Interview – Adrienne Nye

Cover picture for the articleCanadian folk-pop and roots artist Adrienne Nye has unveiled her new single, “Lonely Days”. A song steeped in utter truths, hinging on pleading, and questioning, and ultimately surrendering to reality, the Montreal-born, Vancouver-based singer/songwriter strikes a chord both on her stunning acoustic, and straight through the heart of any lover lost to love.

