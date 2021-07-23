Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Interview – JJ’s Music Retaliation

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a decade after the release of his sophomore album, Ancient Futures (2010), Toronto-based musician Daniel Greenwood has released his highly-anticipated third record, My Blue Beat, under a brand-new moniker: JJ’s Music Retaliation. Even with the name JJ’s Music Retaliation, it’s quite clear that My Blue Beat could undoubtedly...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Edm Music#Music Supervisor#Movies#Ancient Futures#Keyboards#Music Retaliation#Edm Music#Analogue Synthesizers#Bb King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased “Hot Summer”

When Prince died in 2016, he left behind enough unreleased music that we’ll probably be hearing new Prince songs like “Welcome 2 America” and the Curtis Mayfield-channeling “Born 2 Die” for years to come. Next week, Prince’s estate is releasing Welcome 2 America, an album that the legendary musician recorded in 2010 but never released. And today, we’re hearing another track from it, “Hot Summer.”
Accidentsmashed.com

The Seasoning Misunderstanding Paul McCartney Says Inspired This Famous Beatles Album

"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" is one of The Beatles' most iconic albums. Coming off a grueling tour, the quartet's eighth studio album was developed from November 1966 through April 1967 and took more than 400 hours in the studio to finish. However, the time was well worth it. Complete with hits like the title track, "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," and "With A Little Help From My Friends," it spent 27 weeks at the top of the charts in Britain and 15 weeks at the top of the US Top 200 albums in the United States, according to The Beatles website.
Musicignitemusicmag.com

Ignite Music Magazine Interview With John Logan Parsons III of Immerser!..

Immerser is a dynamic, hard rock, solo project featuring the powerful music of John Logan Parsons III. The goal of the Immerser project is to bring meaning to a melody. As an artist John L Parsons III isn’t afraid to explore the deepest parts of the subconscious. Immerser songs deal with some of life’s darkest places, yet there is always an energetic undercurrent of optimism, spirituality, and love running throughout. The result is a passionate mix of alternative, pop, grunge, and metal. Immerser is music that a listener can connect with and find deeper meaning in. With the recent enlistment of world renowned producer Kane Churko who has worked with some of today’s biggest artists including – In This Moment, Gemini Syndrome and Violent Idols, Immerser is certainly a musical force to be reckoned with. Immerse yourself and transmute!
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Watch Jeff Beck Smash His Guitar to Pieces in Mock Rage

The Yardbirds were something of an academy for UK guitar heroes, with Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, and Eric Clapton all graduating at one time or another. While Beck and his good friend Page were in the band together, they explored some of the hippest new sounds available, introducing the world to the joys of psychedelic rock via the Sola Sound Tone Bender fuzz and various other custom made stompboxes, courtesy of guitar effects pioneer Roger Mayer.
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

Win a Styx Signed Guitar and Prize Pack

Styx are giving away an autographed Squier Stratocaster, along with vinyl copies of their new album Crash of the Crown and Record Store Day EP The Same Stardust, and one lucky UCR reader will be the winner. The seafoam green, single-coil Strat bears autographs from all six members of Styx:...
Musicwdet.org

Folk Singer Ted Hawkins Opens Up About Music Career in Rare 1994 Interview

In this episode of the Essential Conversations podcast, a rare 1994 interview recorded one year before his untimely death, folk singer Ted Hawkins spoke with Ann Delisi about his journey from busking on Venice Beach to landing a record deal. Subscribe to Ann Delisi’s Essential Conversations. iTunes — Stitcher —...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Review – waants

You may have encountered him in a more behind-the-scenes context, but you likely haven’t heard him quite like this. waants, the solo project of producer/songwriter Adam Warren, is a true showcase of the Halifax artist’s abilities. With Love U Forever, he offers a finely produced debut release. The album opens...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Pusher releases video for “Back in Time”

Toronto, ON-based artist/ producer, Pusher is combining his passions for hyper-pop, pop culture, and video games in his brand new video for “Back In Time”. The single is the fourth release off of his upcoming debut album Stay-At-Home Popstar. On the new track Pusher shares,. “Back in Time is a...
MusicNME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Mark Ronson

“That jumps into my head. I remember having a Duran Duran Smash Hits sticker book and I really was quite obsessed with Duran Duran during that era. The eighties sound was so vibrant because it was when technology was really hitting its stride. As a kid, hearing that song, I’d just never heard anything like that before. It was so exciting.”
Musicrock947.com

Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam had July’s top Record Store Day album & single

July 17 was the second drop of Record Store Day 2021, and Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam came out on top. Billboard reports that according to MRC Data, the event resulted in 1.14 million U.S. vinyl album sales overall, and the top-selling RSD release was Foo Fighters’ Hail Satin, released under the name The Dee Gees. The project sold 12,000 vinyl LPs, plus another 3,000 downloads when it was made available digitally on July 19.
Rock Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With It Cometh

Newmarket, ON-based progressive/ heavy metal band, It Cometh has released their new single, “Krampus”, which will be featured on their upcoming full-length album, which is a follow-up to the 5-song EP, God Hotel that was released in April 2019. The song “Krampus” was mixed/ produced by our guitarist, Klaus Tubanos,...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Gary Kemp Finds ‘Insolo’ in Pink Floyd, Shedding ‘New Romantic’ Past

Playing another artist’s music is something Gary Kemp rarely considered. Then, Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason approached him to join his Saucerful of Secrets. Digging into Floyd’s back catalog as the band’s guitar and co-singer and playing for a prog-driven, more “bloke-y” audience—far removed from his Spandau Ballet days—Kemp gained more confidence as an artist, beyond his New Romantic past, which led to Insolo, his first solo album in more than 25 years.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Locklyn releases new single, “Grow”

Toronto, ON-based artist, Locklyn is back after a little hiatus with a brand new single, “Grow”, which is about her growth over the last year. She says she wanted this single to show how much improvement she made since her last release, and this track shows just that. “ I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy