Oak Ridge, TN

James Boyd

Oak Ridger
 11 days ago

Clinton - James Franklin Boyd passed away peacefully at his home in Clinton, TN on July 22, 2021. He was 80 years old. James Franklin Boyd was born to Ewell Lee Boyd and Lois Boyd on April 22, 1941, in Brevard, North Carolina. James Boyd served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964. He married Brenda J. Hudson on April 24, 1963. After the passing of his first wife, James was married to Edna Parker Boyd. James was a member of Moran Baptist Church and served in the Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief. James worked as an electrician at K-25, and worked for the U.S. Government for over 40 years. James Franklin Boyd is preceded in death by his parents, Ewell Lee Boyd and Lois Boyd, his first wife Brenda Joyce Boyd, brothers Kenneth Boyd of Bartlett, Louis (Patsy) Boyd of Douglasville, Robert Boyd of Power Springs. James Franklin Boyd is survived by his second wife, Edna Parker Boyd, son Mark Boyd, daughter Stephanie (Charles) Hammett, all from Clinton; brother Danny Boyd in Oak Ridge, step-daughter Sarah (Hrv) Glavota, sister Deborah (Curtis) Runkles in Englewood, grandsons Jon (Susan) Boyd in Knoxville, Matthew (Renee) Boyd, Dalton Hammett, Garrett Hammett, all in Clinton; great grandchildren Nathan Boyd, Isaiah Boyd, Leland Boyd, Mylie Boyd, Samantha Boyd, Jack Hammett, step-son and wife - Kemper and Michael Ann Begley, step-grandson Zane Begley, and dear family friend Smokey Martin. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's Association at http://ACT.ALZ.ORG/DONATE. Visitation is on Saturday, July 22, 2021, at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home Chapel, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN. Burial will be Sunday at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

