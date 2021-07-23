Rockville Nights
Showing posts with label historic preservation. Show all posts. Should Meixin Supermarket building in Rockville be declared historic?. The Rockville Planning Commission will consider whether or not the vacant Meixin Supermarket building at 460 Hungerford Drive should be declared historic or not at its July 28, 2021 meeting. City staff advised against changing the property's zoning to MXCD-HD (Historic District) in May. The city's Historic District Commission ruled otherwise on May 20, finding that the property met the criteria for designation, and recommending application of the Historic District (HD) overlay zone through the filing of a Sectional Map Amendment.www.rockvillenights.com
Comments / 0