Screen Time Tied to Cognition, Behavior in Children Born Preterm

doctorslounge.com
 11 days ago

Last Updated: July 23, 2021. FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- High amounts of screen time contribute to adverse cognitive, executive function, and behavior outcomes at ages 6 to 7 years in extremely preterm (EPT) children, according to a study published online July 12 in JAMA Pediatrics. Betty R....

