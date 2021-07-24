257 Lake Caroline Dr, Caroline, VA 22546
This lovely 3 BR, 2 full bath rancher, convenient to the community entrance, features vinyl windows, updated flooring and appliances, paved driveway, covered front porch, accessibility ramp, deck, mud room, and detached storage shed. Lake Caroline is a gated community with a 277 acre lake, suitable for boating, swimming, water sports (ski, wakeboard, jet ski, kayak, paddle board), and organized activities such as fishing tournaments. There are 2 sandy beaches, marinas, a fabulous pool with handicap access, kiddie pool, several recreation areas, pavilions, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, clubhouse, and more! Close to the YMCA, public library, golf course, farmer's market, Kings Dominon, Meadow Event Park, and I-95.richmond.com
