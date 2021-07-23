Warrensburg, MO 64093

Attention Investors! This 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is leasing for $1200 a month. It is conveniently located within walking distance of the college and downtown Warrensburg. Add to your real estate portfolio or let this be your entrance into the world of property management. Real estate will always be one of the greatest investments an individual can make and this property is a good example of that. The property is cash flowing; it offers a tax savings; rental income will reduce your mortgage principle overtime; and historically real estate appreciates! What other investment offers all returns?