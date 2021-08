Haywood Butler, Jr., 90, and formerly of Hopkinsville, died of natural causes on July 20, 2021 at Riverdale Nursing Home in Riverdale, Ga. Haywood was born in Rockingham County, Va., to Haywood Butler, Sr. and Josephine (née Griggs) Butler. He was the second of seven children. His family settled in Elkton, Virginia, a community in Rockingham County bordered by the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Shenandoah Valley.