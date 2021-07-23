Anna Francis Shelton Redd, 81, of Cadiz, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Dawson Springs Health & Rehab in Dawson Springs. Born December, 17, 1939, in Trigg County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Clifton Shelton and Anna Marie Shelton. She worked at the U.S. Post Office in the Gracey and Hopkinsville branches for 32 years. She was a member of Delmont Baptist Church in Trigg County. Anna was married to the late Montie Ray Redd for nearly 60 years. She loved to work, watch television, and greatly enjoyed her trips to the “boat.” She most especially enjoyed being “Mimi” to her loved ones.