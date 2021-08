ROBERT WESLEY RICHARDSON of Charleston, WV completed his work upon this earth July 27, 2021. On the 14th of March, 1952, the Good Lord placed an angel from his stables in the town of Fort Knox, KY, to do his good will for this world, and he did so, graciously. If all men are created equal, than that must be why he left his wings behind so as to not draw attention to himself, as he was never a fan of the spotlight, in his humble nature.