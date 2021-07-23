John Morris Knaplund: June 13, 1937 – Oct. 7, 2020
John Morris Knaplund passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Though we feel deep sadness, we rejoice that he is home with his Savior and Lord. John was born to Carsten and Viola Knaplund in Ketchikan, Alaska on June 13, 1937. His parents and grandparents, John and Olga Knaplund, were fish-buyers in Kelly’s Cove on Noyes Island. His family moved to Whidbey Island, Wash., in 1949 where they built and ran Knaplund Hardware until 1974.www.whidbeynewstimes.com
