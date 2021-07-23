Do you love or dread family portraits?

Are we so selfish and self absorbed that we can’t think about what is happening in our country? Our freedoms are gradually being taken away from us!. Let’s all be honest with this question. First and foremost is the very dangerous propaganda of the Critical Race Theory. Think about what this means. This is the beginning of brainwashing your little ones. This is the beginning of the end! Do you understand that they want to teach your little children to hate? They are saying that it is part of our history, but don’t fall for that one. They have an agenda! That agenda is to infiltrate your children’s minds with false information. I’m not saying that there isn’t racists out there and around us, but I’m saying we don’t have to be part of that theory and we definitely do not want our next generation to grow up filled with hate and destructive attitudes! Think about it, it only took one woman to stop prayer in schools! When someone has an axe to grind it seems to me like there is no polite way to sit down and reason differences anymore. We actually need to be able to do this. Now if you sigh the wrong way, someone will come after you with that axe!