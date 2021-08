This is what Finley Shaw said to herself before she decided to open Finley’s Fiction, the bookstore in Shelter Island Heights. Ms. Shaw has summered on Shelter Island her whole life. When she was younger, she loved going to “Books and Video” in the Heights, which was attached to what is now STARs Café. While the Island can boast of Black Cat Books, the second-hand jewel of a bookstore on North Ferry Road that contains treasures for the serious bibliophiles or the casual browser, Ms. Shaw felt the Island needed a bookstore where new titles were available.