Best cross-training activities for runners

Post-quarantine, I was desperate to re-embrace my love of in-person fitness. Having tried and loved Orangetheory Fitness when I lived in New York City, I was stoked to find that the popular chain had opened close to a dozen studios in my new home of DC. I booked my first class in April, sweated my way through it, and immediately signed up for an unlimited membership. Since then I've taken three to five 60-minute OTF classes per week. In doing so, I've become a better rower, ran faster than I ever thought possible, mastered speed walking on high inclines, fallen back in love with dumbbell lifts—and learned a thing or two about what makes a top-quality shoe for cross-training.