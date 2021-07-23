News Flash

Port Townsend – High levels of the toxin microcystin were detected in a water sample taken from Gibbs Lake on Monday, July 19. The toxin level is 46 micrograms per liter, which is more than five times above the Washington State recreational criteria of 8 micrograms per liter. Microcystin is produced by cyanobacteria, also known as bluegreen algae, and can result in illnesses in people and animals. As a result, Jefferson County Parks and Recreation has closed the lake for swimming, boating and fishing. Visitors are also urged to keep pets out of the water. Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) has posted Danger signs at lake access points and signboards. The rest of Gibbs Lake County Park remains open for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.