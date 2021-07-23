Surviving Separation Anxiety

The start of a new school year is upon us, and with it so many emotions. For caregivers, there’s a mix of sadness at the end of another childhood summer with your littles and pure relief for some routine at the same time. For kids, the feelings can be a little more intense. Of course, excitement is typically there for all the fun things school has to offer, but there can also be anxiety, nervousness and fear. This is especially true for those entering preschool and kindergarten for the first time.