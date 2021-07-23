Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Surviving Separation Anxiety

By Kiley Roberson
tulsakids.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of a new school year is upon us, and with it so many emotions. For caregivers, there’s a mix of sadness at the end of another childhood summer with your littles and pure relief for some routine at the same time. For kids, the feelings can be a little more intense. Of course, excitement is typically there for all the fun things school has to offer, but there can also be anxiety, nervousness and fear. This is especially true for those entering preschool and kindergarten for the first time.

www.tulsakids.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Separation Anxiety#Grandparent#Elementary School#Aap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy