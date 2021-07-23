Cancel
Back to School Checklist for Parents

By Betty Casey
Cover picture for the articleA little planning can keep you on task and on budget, so identify what your child or children need for the school year. Have they outgrown their clothes, school shoes or uniforms? Are backpacks and lunchboxes smell-free and usable? After you’ve created a list of needed items, take advantage of tax-free weekend, beginning Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, Aug. 8 at midnight. Items include clothing or footwear costing less than $100, excluding accessories, special clothing or footwear designed for athletic activity or protective use. Many retailers will have specials built around tax-free days.

