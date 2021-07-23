Cancel
Wilmington, MA

RMLD Receives State Grant To Install Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a press release from the Reading Municipal Light Department:. READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) has been awarded a Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP) Public Access Charging (PAC) grant to support the installation of five dual-port level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in its service territory. Level 2 EV charging stations provide a charging rate of approximately 10 – 25 miles of range per hour of charge depending upon vehicle model. Three of the stations will be located in Reading and two of the stations will be located in Wilmington.

