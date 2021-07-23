Bland County Prepares Publication of Delinquent Taxes

The publication of the lists of delinquent real estate and personal property taxes have been released and will be submitted for publication in the Bland County Messenger. The Bland County ordinance adopted in 2014 in accordance with § 46.2-752 of the Code of Virginia, authorizes the Treasurer of Bland County to place a stop on delinquent personal property taxpayers with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). This prevents the issuance of any vehicle registration or renewal of such license or registration until all delinquent taxes and fees are paid in full to the County of Bland.