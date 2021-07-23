Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

One Liners: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Coldplay, more

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATC Management has announced a new partnership with Spitfire Audio, the London-based tech company that works with music-makers to create virtual instruments and sound libraries. Under the deal the management company’s roster of songwriters and composers will get access to Spitfire’s studios, software, tools and services, as well as the opportunity to collaborate on new products and initiatives with Spitfire’s team of developers. “Our composers and Spitfire are true innovators in the world of composition and our artists have used their products for a long time”, says ATC’s Toy Donnelly. “This partnership feels like a logical next step in pursuing our shared goal of challenging preconceived notions of who can be a composer and what constitutes a great score”.

completemusicupdate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Anaïs Mitchell
Person
Nas
Person
Joy Crookes
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Tom Grennan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Deals Atc Management#Spitfire Audio#Atc#Toy Donnelly#Canadian#The Core Entertainment#Universal Music Canada#French#Bmg France#Audiosalad#Digital D2f#Gif#Familia#Coloratura#Bts#Big Red Machine#Fleet Foxes#Uvvp#Big Thief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hubbard shy about making history as a transgender Olympian

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics. The 43-year-old was the focus of intense scrutiny at the Tokyo Games. Ultimately, she didn’t win — Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and finished out of contention for a medal.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles prepares to compete in balance beam final

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will confront her fears Tuesday and return to competition in the balance beam final, after she shocked the world by withdrawing from several competitions to focus on her mental health. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, looked focused and relaxed during a...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Hearing officer recommends Amazon union election be held again

The election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) should be held again, a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing officer recommended. The union that workers at the Bessemer facility would join put out a statement Monday celebrating the recommendation it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy