Warner Chappell signs Travis Barker
Warner Chappell has signed a worldwide administrative deal with Travis Barker, best known – of course – as the drummer in Blink 182. Aside from work with his own bands, Barker has also written and/or produced songs for the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Dirty Heads, Frank Carter and James Arthur. Most recently he has been collaborating with another Warner Chappell songwriter Jxdn, who is signed on the recordings side to DTA Records, a joint venture between Barker and Warner Music.completemusicupdate.com
