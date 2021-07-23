Cancel
Kansas kicks 7,000 people off unemployment benefits for failing to meet work-search requirement

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA — About 7,000 Kansans lost unemployment benefits this week because they did not meet a deadline to sign up for a new state program designed to help people find a job. Legislators inserted the work search requirement into House Bill 2196 earlier this year. Mike Beene, director of workforce development at the Department of Commerce, told legislators Thursday many people who receive unemployment benefits were still adjusting to the policy.

