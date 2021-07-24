Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

9960 Lumlay Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23236

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCATION LOCATION! Beautiful brick ranch nestled in the mature Mayfair Estates Subdivision tucked on a private large .62 Acre lot! The open floor plan boasts natural sunlight throughout. Spacious kitchen with newer appliances, gorgeous quartz counters, backsplash, pantry, and eat-in dining area! Cozy family room with hardwood floors, brick wood-burning fireplace & access to the backyard. Huge oversized utility room/mudroom with access to the rear 1 car garage- perfect drop zone! Primary master with en-suite bathroom & walk-in closet. 2 additional generous sized bedrooms also with walk-in closets and access to the hall bathroom. Enjoy summer evenings in the quiet private backyard with a huge deck! TONS of storage including; pull down attic, detached storage shed, and 13x6 climate control storage room. Other new features/upgrades include newer matching stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, brand new carpet, and the entire home has been freshly painted. Conveniently located to Powhite, 288, shopping, and restaurants! Come see this lovely home today!

