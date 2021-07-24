Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Braves overwhelm Alers with offensive onslought

By BEN CAMP ben.camp@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bats were hot all night and the base running was aggressive for the Le Center Braves Friday night at Ray Plut Field. With the offense on cruise control, Braves pitcher Lynn Schwartz navigated the Jordan Alers lineup to earn a complete game 11-4 win. "It was great defense, I pitched to contact, tried not to walk anybody and the defense came around and made plays." Schwarz said of the win.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: When should we see Eddie Rosario?

The Braves’ first addition of the trade deadline was Eddie Rosario of the Indians, who was acquired in a salary dump. All the Braves had to give up in return was Pablo Sandoval. Rosario is in a bit of a down year, recording just a .685 OPS over 78 games. However, in his three seasons prior with the Twins, Rosario never finished with an OPS lower than .792. This is a pretty solid addition, and he cost the Braves essentially nothing.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians trade injured outfielder Eddie Rosario to Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO -- The Indians, making their second trade in as many days, have sent injured outfielder Eddie Rosario and $500,000 to the Atlanta Braves. In return, Atlanta will send the Indians Pablo Sandoval, but it’s unclear if the Kung Fu Panda will be added to the Indians’ 26-man roster. The $500,000 will help pay the estimated $3 million that remains on Rosario’s one-year $8 million contract.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves ready to bargain-hunt today?

The MLB trade deadline is now nearly 5 hours away… the Atlanta Braves — and teams at the top of the NL East — have been quiet thus far. If you are looking for pitching, there’s still a lot to be had… and the Atlanta Braves should be able to acquire some relief help in the next few hours.
MLBMLB

Rich-Rod, Duvall deals cap Braves' busy day

ATLANTA -- With a flurry of moves before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos upgraded his depleted outfield mix, added a high-leverage option to his maligned bullpen and created hope for his club to win a fourth consecutive National League East title. “It's...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves outfield overhaul is complete

The Atlanta Braves needed to completely revamp their outfield on the fly. Between Ronald Acuna Jr. being lost for the year due to injury, and the injury and leave for Marcell Ozuna, the Braves outfield was a mess. They had already added one piece in Joc Pederson, but were not done.
MLBHastings Tribune

Riley's slam, 6 RBIs power Braves to 12-5 rout of Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Riley hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to set a career high with six RBIs, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 12-5 rout of the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also had two-run homers for the Braves,...
MLBfangraphs.com

The Braves Trade for a Left Field Platoon in Rosario and Duvall

The Braves could have been buyers or sellers at the start of this trade deadline season; I wouldn’t have been surprised either way. They have struggled to gain traction in a winnable National League East, and despite preseason projections that had them finishing 91–71 and in a tie with the Mets atop the division, they have not spent a single day in 2021 over .500 and entered Friday with playoff odds of just 9.7%.
MLBSandusky Register

Tribe trades Rosario, Luplow and Maton

CLEVELAND — With the NL East still up for grabs, the Atlanta Braves needed another quality hitter for the season's second half. The Indians had one to offer. Cleveland made its second significant trade in two days, sending outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval on Friday. The Indians later released Sandoval, who was the World Series MVP in 2012 with San Francisco.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Braves after MLB Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Braves have made some trades, so let’s make some predictions about them now. One of the most active teams at the trade deadline were the Atlanta Braves, who added several big-time players to their roster on Friday afternoon. After trading for outfielder Joc Pederson and catcher Stephen Vogt...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Padres offense goes silent in loss to Braves

ATLANTA — The Padres got their No.1 starter back for most of six innings. They misplaced their offense against a pitcher making his season debut after a lengthy rehab from a shoulder injury and the major leagues’ worst bullpen. Baseball is funny that way. That was proved true again Tuesday...
MLBthunder1320.com

Braves offense sputters in doubleheader split with Mets

Now that their rotation seems fixed, the Braves must decide whether there are any sensible ways to upgrade their lineup before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. A pair of strong pitching performances netted the Braves just a split as their offense was blanked in a 1-0 loss to the Mets in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night at Citi Field. The game’s lone run came courtesy of Jeff McNeil’s two-out RBI double off Luke Jackson in the fifth. You heard both double header games LIVE on Thunder Radio – your exclusive home for Braves baseball in Coffee County (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM).
MLBTalking Chop

Braves offense runs wild in 15-3 rout of Phillies

The Braves faced off against a division rival in Philadelphia, with a soft pitching matchup in Vince Velasquez on Saturday. Joc Pederson started the game nicely for Atlanta, with a line drive single to center. Ozzie struck out on a pretty abysmal strike three call, but Freddie hit a homer anyway, to give the Braves an early 2-0 lead. Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson struck out to end the inning. Upt to this point the game pretty much fit the pregame scouting report on Velasquez, which was that he gets his strikeouts but gives up a good bit of runs and homers. Smyly worked a scoreless first, despite a Harper double and steal of third. Abraham Almonte paid off his inclusion in the lineup with a solo home run in the second. Heredia drew a walk, but the Braves were unable to bring him home in the second. After another scoreless inning from Smyly, a single from Freeman and a walk from Riley introduced a threat with one out in the third. Dansby doubled down the third base line to score Freddie and Almonte continued his nice inning with a two RBI single to make the score 6-0.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves offense looks for repeat success against Mets Wednesday

Atlanta will trot out a similar lineup to the one that plated 12 runs a night ago, with the exception that Kevan Smith will take over catching duties. The remainder of the Braves attack will hope to replicate the success they found on Tuesday, especially in the case of Austin Riley, who blasted two long homers and drove in six runs.
MLBchatsports.com

Bad offense, bad luck leave Braves just short in 2-1 loss to Mets

The Braves offense was nearly non-existent for much of this game, especially in run-scoring situations. The eruption that occurred on Tuesday quickly became a distant memory as Atlanta stranded runners, carrying their struggles and misfortunes all the way to the end. Those shortcomings resulted in a 2-1 loss for Atlanta, who continue to find ways to avoid reaching the .500 mark.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Shipped to Atlanta

Rosario (abdomen) was sent to Atlanta from Cleveland along with cash considerations in exchange for Pablo Sandoval on Friday. Rosario has been sidelined since early July with an abdominal strain, and he's expected to remain on the injured list for a couple more weeks, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Once healthy, the 29-year-old should take over left field from Abraham Almonte, though Atlanta could also acquire additional outfield help before Friday afternoon's trade deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers seek to flex offensive muscles vs. Braves

The Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will begin to add more of their newly acquired players to the lineup on Saturday as they continue their three-game series in Atlanta. The Brewers posted a 9-5 victory on Friday to square the season series against the Braves at two wins apiece. Milwaukee has won four straight games, during which it has tallied 37 runs and not scored fewer than seven in a contest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy