Braves overwhelm Alers with offensive onslought

The Braves faced off against a division rival in Philadelphia, with a soft pitching matchup in Vince Velasquez on Saturday. Joc Pederson started the game nicely for Atlanta, with a line drive single to center. Ozzie struck out on a pretty abysmal strike three call, but Freddie hit a homer anyway, to give the Braves an early 2-0 lead. Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson struck out to end the inning. Upt to this point the game pretty much fit the pregame scouting report on Velasquez, which was that he gets his strikeouts but gives up a good bit of runs and homers. Smyly worked a scoreless first, despite a Harper double and steal of third. Abraham Almonte paid off his inclusion in the lineup with a solo home run in the second. Heredia drew a walk, but the Braves were unable to bring him home in the second. After another scoreless inning from Smyly, a single from Freeman and a walk from Riley introduced a threat with one out in the third. Dansby doubled down the third base line to score Freddie and Almonte continued his nice inning with a two RBI single to make the score 6-0.