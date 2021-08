Ecuador's Richard Carapaz has won the cycling men's road race in spectacular fashion to be crowned Olympic champion. With 25 kilometres to go the new gold medallist raced to the front along with the USA's Brandon McNulty, with the two leaders putting more than 30 seconds between themselves and the first chase group. However, with six kilometres left Carapaz seized his chance, breaking away from a tiring McNulty on an uphill climb before storming to victory as the race came to an end on the former Formula 1 track, the Fuji International Speedway.