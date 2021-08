Plans to farm whitebait in New Zealand have been backed by $2 million in funding from the country’s Provincial Development Unit (PDU). New Zealand’s whitebait are the juvenile forms of five native galaxiid species, known locally as inanga, kōaro, banded kōkopu, giant kōkopu and shortjaw kōkopu. Most of the country’s whitebait are currently harvested when the juveniles migrate from the sea, where they are spawned, to freshwater, where they grow to maturity.