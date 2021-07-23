Guide to Teasers in Betting; Everything You Need to Know Regarding Teaser Wagers

A teaser is comparable to a traditional parlay in that each leg must hit for the teaser to win. The main difference between a teaser and a standard parlay is changing the point spread in a teaser to be more favorable. Naturally, this causes more favorable odds for a teaser because you will be altering the point spread in your favor. A commonality is that teasers also need to have at least two legs, which is the requirement for a parlay to be considered a parlay. Below, we will cover how a teaser works, how to place a teaser, advice for beginners, teaser types, and teaser payouts.