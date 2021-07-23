Brentwood News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleThe first History Buff Bowl will be held on Sunday, August 8 at Brentwood City Hall, located at 5211 Maryland Way, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Modeled after the game show Jeopardy, five teams will compete in a “Battle of the Minds” to prove adults also know their American History....

