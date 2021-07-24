Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

I reached that point a couple of years ago.

By MP4VT2004 Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow I'm kind of just watching my predictions play out, which is somewhat entertaining in a sick way. I honestly don't fully remember the last time I watched an entire college football game. I *think* it was VT's first game of the 2019 season. I enjoyed it so little that I didn't tune in again until the NC state game last year. I watched about 10 minutes and realized I cared even less than before and turned it off. I don't see myself ever tuning in again.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Vt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Miami, FLsportswar.com

I am not sure I buy that. However, if we wait a couple of years and some

Teams improve then we could do much better than now. FSU, VT need to improve and should over their recent performance. Miami should benefit from NIL. UNC seems to have been improving. Put all of those together over the next couple of years and we should be in a stronger position. I can't imagine we would get less when others are going up so much. Plus, others in the media seem to disagree with Roth. I have heard many mention the ACC being stuck in a bad deal. Roth seems to think its a good deal and ESPN is the one who is stuck.
Miami, FLsportswar.com

The only times I ever saw anything horrible

Were most of the Pitt games in the 80s and one Miami game in the 90's. By the 80's Pitt was not worthy of being hated. I suppose there were isolated incidents with the Hokies but I never saw them. I would think for all of the supposed crap that happened the cops would have been called. Not once that I know did any Hokie or anyone else do that.
Provo, UTchatsports.com

BYU Football: Three games that will make or break the season

Dec 12, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1), tight end Lane Lunt (80) , BYU tight end Carter Wheat (96) and a teammate celebrate a touchdown in the first half, of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: George Frey/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Golf — A soon-to-be senior at Stillwater Area High School, Cassie Deeg wins the Minnesota Women’s State Match Play Championship at The Jewel Golf Club, storming back from a 3-down deficit on the back nine to defeat Emily Roering in the finals. The victory comes just five days after posting a three-shot victory over Leah Klasse and Olivia Lansing in the MWPGA 64th Annual Publinks Championship at Majestic Oaks Golf Club.
sportswar.com

1999 Virginia Tech Hokies

Sim. wife, 3children+spouse each, 4grands, 3dogs, Trinity, tailgate Hokies ** -- HtownHokie 07/31/2021 7:23PM. Either the 2015 All Blacks or the 2007-08 Manchester United ** -- VTHokie2000 07/31/2021 5:51PM. I know this isn’t a “ sexy” pick but I would pick a Ivy League school -- Jeffroww 07/31/2021 12:25PM. USC....
College Sportsatchisonglobenow.com

Steven M. Sipple: Martinez's 'nothing to lose' mentality may lead to heck of a comeback story

You've given up on Adrian Martinez. You know who you are, admit it. Oh, let's be clear, not everybody has given up on the Nebraska junior quarterback. In fact, there's not much middle ground in the discussion. You either think he can end his collegiate career on a strong note — be it this season or next — or you think he's an average player who will finish it out that way.
Texas Statesportswar.com

Would love to see OU break free from Texas.

A big ask, I know, since they recruit so much out of Texas. But Texas has ruined OU's rivalry with Nebraska and are on the verge of doing the same with Oklahoma State. Would be cool if OU would stay until the contract expired and joined the Pac12 with some of their mates. Would give the Pac12 two bluebloods and everyone a change of environment and narrative.
College SportsPosted by
The Day

UConn football: forgotten, but not gone

Storrs — If you follow the rhythms of UConn sports through the state media, here is a loose summary of what you've been reading:. Here Is What Paige Bueckers Prefers For Lunch. The Life And Times of Adama Sanogo. How Much Dan Hurley Likes George Brett. Geno: Cream, Sugar Or...
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This five-star receiver says Florida is starting to feel like home after FNL visit

Florida and coach Dan Mullen are attempting to land a five-star recruit in back-to-back-to-back classes. Mullen landed defensive tackle Gervon Dexter in 2020 and cornerback Jason Marshall in 2021. The Gators are in a good spot for two five-star prospects this cycle — defensive lineman Walter Nolen and wide receiver Evan Stewart. Nolen visited Texas A&M this weekend while Stewart recorded another successful visit to the Swamp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy