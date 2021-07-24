It's going to go to 3 major Super Conferences. ACC/Big 12 about to be done

Within the next month or two, betcha Clemson and FSU decide to make the leap to the SEC to give them 20. Look for the Big 10 with its current 14 to add 6 schools to counter. I think the Big 10 goes for Kansas, UVA, Pittsburgh, Duke, UNC, and one more like Louisville or WVU. My concern, several of the agi/tech schools may be outside looking in like VT, GT, NC State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Iowa State. I think the SEC and Big 12 end up with 20 a piece. The Pac 12 can add 8, but who will it be? Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, BYU? The teams that are at least somewhat geographically closer to them in the Texas and Midwest areas are not very aligned culturally with the PAC 12. It's going to get interesting.